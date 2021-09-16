The Emporia Lions Club continued its centennial celebration with the return of its redbud tree giveaway Wednesday evening at the Emporia Farmers Market.
The Lions brought 750 trees to the market and spokesman Gary Post said four Lyon County 4-H clubs assisted with the distribution.
“The 4-Hers came and they helped us by taking 200 trees,” he said. “We appreciated that.”
Early in the evening, Post said the Lions had distributed about half of the 750 trees.
“We’re happy about that,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”
The Emporia Lions Club was founded in 1921 and local members have distributed redbud trees in Emporia at intervals since 1939. Funds to purchase the trees came from the Cleve Cook/Lions Club endowment established by Cleve Cook’s family. Cook was known for his love of the the local Farmers Market and 4-H.
Post said it was an honor to continue a longstanding tradition of the Lions Club by distributing trees again this year. He, along with fellow club member Bob Grover, has been researching the history of the club and writing articles that have appeared in The Emporia Gazette.
“Part of writing the history and becoming aware of these things, it’s kind of neat to continue to do it and say, ‘Hey, those guys started this,’” he said. “Two past presidents started this in 1939. The club had been down to only 15 people in the mid-1930s, so the club really came back in that four or five years and they started doing this in 1939. It’s super. To be able to continue it ... as we celebrate 100 years and as we’ll celebrate the next year.”
The Lions reported some redbud trees were left unclaimed Wednesday evening and will be available at the Emporia Farmers Market, located at Seventh Avenue and Merchant Street, Saturday morning. The farmers market runs from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m., but get there early if you want a redbud there; there aren’t many left.
