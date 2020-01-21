New signage at an Emporia business suggests a currently vacant building will soon be home to a new restaurant.
Signs for Sam's Southern Eatery showed up at 1116 W. 6th Ave. Tuesday morning. The building is the former site of La Hacienda, which was closed due to a tax seizure in June 2018.
Sam's Southern Eatery is a Louisiana-based chain specializing in southern cuisine such as seafood and wings. It is currently operating in more than 10 states.
The "About Us" section of the company's website reads:
"Sam’s Southern Eatery was founded on an idea of bringing great Southern cuisine to the people. We wanted to be able to serve our special recipes and show the restaurant business that you can have amazing flavor and huge portions, all at a very reasonable price!
"In 2008 we opened our first location in Shreveport, Louisiana; we have now grown to over fifty-one locations in nine Southern states with over 750 employees. Offering high quality food, healthy eating options, and generous portions at competitive prices is what drives our success."
The Gazette has reached out to Sam's Southern Eatery representatives. We will have more information as it becomes available.
For more information, including a menu, visit samssoutherneatery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.