Local law enforcement is asking for help in identifying an individual who allegedly stole a Stihl brand saw from Bluestem Farm and Ranch, Tuesday afternoon.
At 12:10 p.m. Oct. 13, a white male wearing a baseball cap, white shirt and jeans was observed on security cameras entering Bluestem. He was driving a white Chevy SUV. The suspect picked up a Stihl brand Cutquick saw and exited the store without paying.
He is seen placing the saw in the back of his vehicle.
Anyone with information on the crime can submit an anonymous tip to Lyon County Crimes Stoppers by calling 342-2273, using the P3 smartphone tip application or the P3 web site at www.P3tips.com. If you tip leads to the successful apprehension or prosecution of the suspect, or recovers property, you could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
Is Bluestem or its customers exempt from the mask mandate? He looks like he walked in and out without a mask... he also looks like he bought stuff... he came in with nothing and leaves with a white bag? Did the checkout person not notice the big concrete saw? Maybe its time for Bluestem to hire some security?
Last time I was in Bluestem (2013?) was for a saw. They wanted my name and info before I could even take the chainsaw to the checkout register. They do the product registering and warranty stuff so you don't have to. I don't know if they still do that, but that's been the only place I've ever known that did it.
