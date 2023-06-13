Recent calls to expel all Chinese foreign students attending U.S. universities, charging they are serving as potential spies, have been made in the national press and also by political fear-mongers at the national and state legislative levels. They also believe that the U.S. is the leader in all areas of science.
To the contrary, the U.S. lost our lead in graduating masters and doctoral degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields in 2007. Data for 2019 found the U.S. graduated 33,759 STEM PhD students while China graduated 49,498 annually. At this rate of growth, China will produce twice as many as the U.S. per year by 2025. And nearly half of our U.S. STEM graduates are foreign-born students, mostly from Asia. Depending on the field, up to 80% of our graduate engineering students are foreign-born, and the majority of physics, chemistry and molecular biology are also, with China making up the largest portion.
U.S. researchers were no longer the authors of the most published science papers in 2017. Some critics argued that Chinese research was inferior, but China soon authored the most papers in the top one% of cited research in 2021. Other critics asserted they stole from Western research, but China surpassed the U.S. in patents in 2019. We recently arranged for the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to build chip factories in Arizona, but it has to bring equipment and nearly all the talent to run it from Taiwan to the U.S.
In “Winning the Tech Talent Competition” by the Center for Strategic & International Studies, the author concludes that “America is no longer the default destination for the world’s best scientists and engineers.” This analysis points out how the continued failure of U.S. immigration reforms has served to drive away prospective STEM foreign students as well as return many STEM graduates to their home country after graduation. The lack of U.S.-born STEM talent calls for bipartisan immigration reform as a “national security imperative.”
Foreign students pay higher out-of-state tuition and are important sources of university income. But in the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAB) report on “International Students in Science and Engineering,” they found that “at many U.S. universities, the data show it would be difficult to maintain important graduate programs without international students.” They quote research showing “at the graduate level, international students do not crowd-out, but actually increase domestic enrollment.” Without these international students, primarily from Asia, many U.S. research universities would have to shut down graduate science departments and research programs. Both teaching faculty and researchers would be without jobs. Instead, “the high level of international students allows U.S. universities to attract and retain faculty.” However, recent U.S. efforts to block foreign graduate students, and in particular students from China, “...might deal a significant blow to future innovation and scientific research in America.”
Foreign students can remain in the U.S. after graduation to gain American work experience through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. “International College Students’ Impact on the U.S. Skilled Labor Supply” notes how the U.S. does poorly in holding onto talented foreign graduates.
A serious lack of public understanding is seen in the ignorant view that most research in U.S. universities is somehow secret. Over 99% of research is neither intellectual property or military secrets, and it is published openly in science journals for all to read. Not only do other countries’ scientists read our basic research, but we read theirs. And we collaborate often.
Half of the students attending undergraduate college in China or Singapore major in STEM, but less than 18% of U.S. students do. Therefore we must rely on foreign students. To ban foreign students from China or other countries attending U.S. schools would rapidly move the U.S. from second place in science to further down in rank, as many of our graduate science programs would fold.
The simple fact is that the U.S. has a very weak K–12 science education system and produces less than one-third of the science majors we need. That will take decades. Until then, we must improve immigration reform to retain foreign scientists, not exclude them.
