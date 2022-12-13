Emporia’s Police Chief says law enforcement “has been taking a beating” over the last few years, but he’s “proud” to see new officers willing to serve.
Ed Owens gave the keynote speech Friday at a commencement ceremony for the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Lawrence.
“The resilience of young people like we have today — it’s refreshing to me, my administration and everyone’s across the state and nation,“ Owens told a class of Basic Training graduates at the University of Kansas.
Without going into specifics, the 32-year Emporia Police Department veteran encouraged new officers to always be honest.
“I’ve had the experience as a police chief to have to deal with honesty issues,” Owens said. “It’s not pleasant.”
Owens became chief in February 2021 after serving as interim chief for more than a year.
Owens added that trait of honesty extends to feelings and emotions, addressing mental health issues among law enforcement officers.
“Once an incident is over, it’s never over,” Owens said. “Please, in today’s world, do not carry your burdens.”
Owens further warned that horrific images that officers sometimes see can “come back to haunt you” if they’re stifled.
While he admitted that some interactions with the public can be “quite ugly,” Owens told the officers to “learn and listen, communicate and observe” with the people they meet.
“Be firm, yet be fair,” Owens said. “Never lose your honor or your integrity... do so with an open mind and a caring heart.”
The chief noted officers could be required to do “simple tasks” like changing tires or loading groceries for drivers in need. He called those character-building moments, both on and off the job.
“We deal with human behavior, every minute of every day,” Owens said during the ceremony posted on Facebook Live. “You will save lives on a regular basis and not know that you’ve done so until years later.”
Emporia Police Officer Hawkins Taylor and Deputy Yvette Alford with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office were among Friday’s graduates.
