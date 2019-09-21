Micheal Wayne Morgan, of Burns, died September 17, 2019 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion. He was 70.
Celebration of Life Service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Burns Cornerstone Bible Church in Burns. Burial will follow at Wonsevu Cemetery. Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro has the arrangements.
