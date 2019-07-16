Ten home matches will highlight the Emporia State volleyball schedule this fall. The Hornets will play nine matches against teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.
The Hornets will open the season with tournaments on the first two weekends of competition.
ESU will begin the year with four matches at the Washburn Invitational in Topeka. The Hornets will open the tourney with Drury and William Jewell on Friday, Sept. 6, followed by NCAA Division II West Region Semifinalist Central Washington along with Quincy on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Hornets will begin one of the more challenging stretches of their season the following weekend at the Mountain Lion Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colo. ESU will play the host UC-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions on Sept. 13. The Hornets will then take on South Central Regional participant Angelo State to wrap up Friday’s action. Saturday, Sept. 14 will see Emporia State take on two more South Central Regional qualifiers, beginning with 2018 Heartland Conference Champion Ark.-Ft. Smith in the morning and wrapping up with Colorado School of Mines in the afternoon.
This year the MIAA schedule will consist of a double round-robin, with each team playing everyone home and away.
The Hornets’ first home match will also be their MIAA opener as they take on defending MIAA Champion Neb.-Kearney on Friday, Sept. 20 in White Auditorium. They will then hit the road for a Saturday evening contest against Ft. Hays State on Sept. 21 in Hays.
A home Turnpike Tussle against national semifinalist Washburn on Tuesday, Sept. 24 wraps up a stretch of five out of six matches against NCAA Tournament teams from 2018. Two days later, the Hornets will play host to Missouri Western on Thursday, Sept. 26 in White Auditorium. A rare in-season weekend off will follow before Fort Hays State comes to White Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The Hornets will hit a the road for four straight matches beginning Friday, Oct. 4 at Central Oklahoma. The first MIAA match-up between Emporia State and Newman will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Wichita. The road swing will end the next weekend as the Hornets take on Pittsburg State in Pittsburg on Friday, Oct. 11 and Missouri Southern on Saturday, Oct. 12 in Joplin, Mo.
Homecoming weekend will see the Hornets host Northwest Missouri on Friday, Oct. 18 followed by a Saturday night match-up with Central Missouri on Oct. 19.
A three match, three state trip opens the second half of conference play. It begins at Neb.-Kearney on Oct. 22 before an October 26 game at Missouri Western. The second edition of the Turnpike Tussle ends the tip on Oct. at Washburn.
The Hornets will end the season with four of their final six matches in White Auditorium. Emporia State takes on Newman on Nov. 1 and Central Oklahoma on Nov. 2, wrapping up the home schedule with Missouri Southern on Nov. and Pittsburg State on Nov. 9 for Senior Day.
The final two regular season matches will be on the road, starting with Central Missouri on Nov. 15 before ending the regular season at Northwest Missouri on Nov. 16.
Emporia State went 14-18 last season with an 8-10 record in MIAA play. They advanced to the MIAA postseason tournament for the sixth time in the seven seasons the conference has held the tourney.
