Young bicyclists took to the Jones Aquatic Center for the Emporia Recreation Commission’s Bicycle Rodeo Saturday afternoon.
The rodeo gave riders a chance to have learn safety skills, check out some different learning stations and get their bikes inspected for the summer season. Marketing Manager Shalla Bennett said the event was well-attended.
