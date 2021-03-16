There’s a cool post on Facebook about sons. It says when as little boys they smile at us we often think “it doesn’t get any better than this.” It goes on to suggest that it does get better when our sons grow up, become good men and good friends and their smiles still light up our lives.
We have three awesome sons. The oldest Brady is General Manager of an auto dealership in Manhattan. He and Christine have 2 sons. Our TJ is a partner in a company providing communications and network security in Kansas City. He and Catina also have 2 sons plus lovely Scarlet the only Sauder girl. Jamie our youngest lives here in Emporia where he’s a real estate broker and developer. He and Jennifer also have 2 sons.
Boasting about all three sons is easy, but today I’m bragging on Jamie for his willingness to be a leader in Emporia’s housing challenges. He was featured in a front page story in Saturday’s Gazette concerning the growing shortage of houses for sale or rent in Emporia.
Currently Realtors have just 25 houses listed for sale in Emporia! That represents less than one month’s supply which makes growth for our city virtually impossible!
The story also highlights Dodge City which faced a similar housing crisis a few years ago and explains how they are successfully attacking it. A good comparison is there were 67 new homes built in Dodge last year compared to about 22 in Emporia.
A big difference is Dodge City recognized that available housing — or rather the lack of it — was a major impediment to their economic development efforts — a fact our local Regional Development Association seems to have a challenge accepting.
Many Emporia area employers are advertising for help. We have employment opportunities here, but I’m guessing finding a place to live is a problem for workers considering relocating to our community?
Jamie has been working with Project Ignite leader Rob Gilligan and former Assistant City Manager Jim Witt on a plan that would replicate Dodge City’s. He and other Realtors put together a Position Paper for the City Commission to consider.
The idea is for the city to help developers and builders with infrastructure like streets and sewers in a new expanded manner. Their proposed plan would stimulate new affordable housing. All it needs now is city commission approval which would come much easier if RDA would endorse.
It’s obvious to me the new companies we are chasing aren’t coming to Emporia until our chronic housing shortage is addressed.
Anyway, I’m always proud of my 3 sons and Jamie especially, today for his willingness to offer solutions for Emporia’s growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.