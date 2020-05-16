Bernard F. Jamison, of Beloit, died Wednesday, May 13 at his home. He was 90.
A family only service will be at 11 AM Monday, May 18 at the St. John’s Catholic Church. Roberts Family Funeral Service in Beloit has the arrangements.
Updated: May 16, 2020 @ 11:20 am
