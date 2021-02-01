Lyon County Public Health reported 22 new positives and 17 recoveries for COVID-19 during its first data report of the week, Monday afternoon.
The report brings the number of active cases to 126.
One person is currently hospitalized.
Overall, 3,867 positives have been reported since March including 3,670 recoveries and 71 deaths. There are six deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The COVID-19 database updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and is available online at https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.