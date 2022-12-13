Have you started your holiday cooking? I am gearing up, and trying to do more than just cookies, much as I love them.
This is a recipe by Southern Chef LaMara Davidson, who is pursuing her cooking career as a second act.
According to her biography, LaMara is the daughter of an African American serviceman and a Korean émigré mother who grew up eating a blend of soul food and Korean food which has become her signature cooking style: “Seoul food.”
She also has a product line called “Cornbread and Kimchi” which includes two gluten-free fry mixes, a fry mix for chicken and her own Asian Panko mix. Her toasted sesame and chili Asian spice blend goes by her brand name “Seoulfood Seasoning.”
According to Forbes Magazine her Guava Barbecue Chicken and LaMama’s Meatloaf are superb, but you’ll have to go to Atlanta, figure out where she is cooking that week and get in line to try it.
What fun! Great to see someone living the American dream.
So, Food &Wine published this in October and I immediately ripped the page out for my “To Do” pile. It had been a long time since I’d made peanut brittle, and I had quite a few pumpkin seeds (pepitas) in the freezer plus a double-order of Penzey’s Ancho Chile powder (oops) so here was the perfect opportunity to use up some “leftovers” before they became less than fresh.
I was truly grateful for a candy thermometer as my instincts on making confections seem to have disappeared. I would have pulled this off the heat at least 10 minutes too soon. So, be patient and be amazed at the wonderful flavors of toasty nuts with smoky/sweet ancho chile powder and a warming cinnamon. Let’s get cooking!
Toasted Pepita and Ancho Chile Peanut Brittle
By LaMara Davidson
1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), cut into 1/2-inch cubes, plus softened unsalted butter, for greasing
2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 1/4 cups dry roasted peanuts
1 1/4 cups roasted, salted pepitas
1 1/2 Tablespoons ancho chile powder, plus more for garnish
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon sea salt
Generously grease a large, rimmed baking sheet with butter; set aside.
Stir together sugar, corn syrup, 1/2 cup water and kosher salt in a medium saucepan; attach a candy thermometer to side of pan. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon, until mixture reaches 280 degrees, 18 - 20 minutes.
Stir in cubed butter, peanuts, pepitas, ancho chile powder, vanilla and cinnamon until mixture is well combined and butter is melted, 1 - 2 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring often, until mixture is golden brown and reaches 300 degrees, 4 - 5 minutes.
(Note: this is very hot. It will burn your skin. Be careful: RDM)
Add baking soda, stirring until well combined. (Mixture will bubble up vigorously.) Working quickly, immediately pour brittle mixture onto prepared baking sheet. Gently shake baking sheet to smooth brittle into a thin, even layer, or use the back of a spoon to spread brittle into a thin, even layer. (Lightly grease spoon with butter if brittle sticks.)
Sprinkle hot brittle evenly with flaky sea salt; garnish with additional ancho chile powder.
Let brittle cool completely at room temperature, about 30 minutes. Break into pieces. Brittle can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to one week.
I tweaked a few things. First, I lined my baking sheet with parchment and sprayed it with non-stick spray because I’m trying to save money and butter be pricey. It worked fine.
Now, here is what I did with my next batch: I used 2 ½ Tablespoons Ancho chile powder because it was a bit subtle and I substituted tequila for the water. Also worked fine.
