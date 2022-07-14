Marion D. “Mick” Sleezer, 90, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
He was born August 17, 1931 in Gridley, Kansas the son of Ray and Mary White Sleezer. Mick attended Gridley High School and graduated with the Class of 1950. He enlisted in the United States Army with his mother’s permission at the age of 17. He proudly served until being granted an honorable discharge in 1952.
Mick married the love of his life, Stella M. Stukey on June 7, 1953 in the Gridley Methodist Church. During the early years of their marriage they lived in Wichita where he worked at Beach Aircraft and later for Cessna. They moved to Kansas City where he attended Barber College. Mick and Stella returned to Lebo in 1954 and he completed his apprenticeship in Emporia before opening Sleezer Barber Shop in Lebo in March of 1955. He retired in 2020 after 65 years of service to the community. Mick was a Shelter Insurance Agent from 1975 until 2010 which he also operated out of the shop.
His love of gardening led him to raise and sell bedding plants and tomatoes from the greenhouse that he set up at his home. Mick loved working in his yard and in their garden and often had tomato plants on display at the barber shop to share with his clients.
Mick and Stella attended the Gridley Methodist Church when first married and later the Lebo United Methodist Church for the majority of their lives. Mick was a longtime member, Past Commander & Past Secretary/Treasurer of the Harold Skinny Spatz American Legion Post 323 of Lebo. He also held membership in Lebo Masonic Lodge #152 AF & AM for over 50 years.
Mick will live on in the hearts and memories of his daughter, Debra Morgan and her husband Robert of Maple Hill, Kansas; grandchildren, Dana Meyer of Basehor, Kansas, Travis Morgan of Maple Hill, Kansas and Holly Bowles of Omaha, Nebraska; nine great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a community of dear friends. Mick was preceded in death by his dear wife Stella just a month ago on June 6, 2022. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Morgan in 2008; seven brothers and four sisters.
The family invites you to join them in celebrating his life at 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery. The Harold Skinny Spatz American Legion Post 323 will present military honors at the graveside. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 7:30 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 323 and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.