The deadline for applying for the remaining available funds of Visit Emporia’s Tourism Grant fund is July 1.
Visit Emporia tourism grants are available to organizations actively marketing their event/project to attract out-of-town visitors to Emporia.
The grant program was established to enhance and strengthen the positive economic impact of the tourism industry on our community. The program is designed to assist an organization in the start-up, and/or growth of an event/project. The grant is intended to spur creativity and growth in Emporia tourism and will be for new marketing plans, new attractions or events, or first-time enhancements to existing events and attractions.
“Emporia has created a vibrant culture for special events and projects that attract out of town guests. We love having the opportunity to support our local innovators and creators through our Tourism Grant,” said Director of Visit Emporia LeLan Dains.
For more information about the grant program and to apply, go to https://visitemporia.com/tourism-grant-guidelines.
