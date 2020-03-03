The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary recently hosted a hygiene product drive, Jan. 27 through Feb. 7, where it accepted new, unused hygiene products.
The drive resulted in a total of 17 boxes of supplies benefiting two local community shelters, Plumb Place and The Emporia Rescue Mission.
The hygiene product drive was a culmination of efforts from community members, Newman Regional Health employees and Newman Regional Health Auxiliary members.
Items received include the following:
• Deodorant
• Soap
• Shampoo
• Conditioner
• Lotion
• Shaving cream
• Toothbrush
• Toothpaste
• Floss
• Razors
• Socks
• Gloves
“I was really impressed and very grateful at the amount of products we received," Auxiliary President Carolyn Hossfeld said. "Our Auxiliary wants to thank those community members, hospital staff, visitors and volunteers who donated to this cause which will directly benefit members of our community."
For additional information about the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary, contact the Volunteer Coordinator at 343-6800 ext. 22525.
