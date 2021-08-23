Emporia State men’s basketball head coach Craig Doty announced that Evan Lavery has been promoted to associate head coach.
Lavery has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach working with the Hornet defense. Doty said that he had previously made a deal with Lavery regarding when the assistant would be promoted.
"When we hired Coach Lavery three years ago, I told him we would name him associate head coach once we got the program to .500 in the MIAA," Doty said in a written release. "While we achieved that goal this year, the reality is, he has been operating like an associate head coach since his arrival at Emporia State. Coach Lavery is a tireless worker, a good recruiter, and a great person."
Emporia State went 11-11 in the MIAA in 2020-21, the first time the Hornets had finished at .500 or above since 2013-14. Under Lavery’s tutelage, the Hornets finished second in the league in both field goal percentage defense (43.9%) and points allowed per game (71.4)
"Coach Lavery pours his soul into our program and our student-athletes. We all benefit because of him," Doty said. "His loyalty to our university and to me is unwavering and he has earned the trust of his colleagues throughout the department and beyond. Simply put, Coach Lavery is a professional and is deserving of the new title of associate head coach."
Prior to coming to Emporia State, Lavery served for five years as the head coach at NJCAA Division III Rock Valley College, finishing that tenure with a 144-27 record and two NJCAA Division III national championships.
