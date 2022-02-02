The Farmers Alliance Companies in McPherson have announced that Scribner Insurance Agency LLC has been named a Farmers Alliance Advantage Agent for 2022.
To qualify as an Advantage Agent, an agency must exhibit superior professionalism and profitability over five consecutive years. Advantage Agents are recognized by Farmers Alliance as the “best of the best.” Reaching this level of distinction reflects this agency’s commitment to their customers and their community.
Congratulations to Scribner Insurance Agency LCC for this achievement.
The Farmers Alliance Companies are represented by independent agents, and serve eight states. Farmers Alliance was established in 1888 and writes a full range of property and liability insurance for homes, farms and commercial businesses. For more information, visit www.fami.com.
