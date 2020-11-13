Lyon County hit another record high as COVID active cases rose to 470, Friday afternoon. The county’s total includes 77 new positives and 11 new recoveries.
The county has recorded 421 new cases of the novel coronavirus since Nov. 2 — a 30% increase over 11 days — bringing overall cases to 1,784 cases since March. There have been 1,272 recoveries and 41 deaths. One death certificate is pending review from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
One patient is currently hospitalized.
On Friday, Lyon County Public Health announced that beginning Monday, a new dashboard for COVID-19 updates would be implemented. The new dashboard will be sourced directly from KDHE, “creating a more accurate and reliable platform.”
“As new cases are confirmed by KDHE, they are assigned the date that the patient was tested,” the health department said. “As a result, the data from the last seven days may be in flux as more cases are confirmed and updated. In order to reduce this data flux, Lyon County Public Health will be updating the dashboard three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
Currently data is updated daily.
Another change will be the discontinuation of announcing cluster information, however that information will still be available on the state’s COVID dashboard.
“Because of the community spread of the disease, it is increasingly difficult to link cases together,” the health department said.
“Everybody has to do their part in this,” said Public Health Office Renee Hively. “We have to mask up. We have to social distance. We have to practice good hygiene.”
Statewide, KDHE reported an increase of 6,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 115,507 since the outbreak started.
State health officials said the state’s death total grew by 41 to 1,256 and hospitalizations increased by 75 to 4,327 since the outbreak started.
The Kansas State Finance Council unanimously passed a motion for a disaster declaration in Kansas.
The declaration can be extended in 30 day periods and will be in effect from Monday, Nov. 16 through Dec. 15.
