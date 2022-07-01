Emporia - Albert E. Schritter, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Holiday Resort, Emporia, KS.
Albert was born March 16, 1936, in Cheyenne County, KS, the son of Rudolf and Christina (Lippert) Schritter. He graduated from Kanorado High School in 1954. On April 27, 1958, he married Carolee Rice in Goodland, KS. They were married for 64 years. Albert was a brakeman-conductor for Rock Island Railroad and later went on to farming in Stafford and Pratt County.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Evelyn Schritter and a great grandson, Keaton Krause.
Survivors include his wife, Carolee; two daughters, Jana (Randy) Binford of Haviland, KS and Karen (David) Krause of Emporia, KS; four grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Binford, Courtney (John) Blackstock, Aaron (Olivia) Krause and Justin (Natasha) Krause; and 10 great grandchildren, Collin, Taylor, Ty, Landry, Daisy, Sophia, Olive, Zayden, Ava and Abel.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 W. 4th Ave, Hutchinson. Memorials may be sent to Holiday Resort or American Diabetes Association and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.
