Leawood-based NPC International, which owns hundreds of Pizza Hut restaurants — including the Emporia location — agreed Monday to shutter up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants according to bankruptcy documents filed by the franchisee.
Most of the restaurants are reportedly dine-in locations that are not well-suited for carryout and delivery services. NPC, which owns 1,225 Pizza Huts and 385 Wendy’s restaurants in 27 states, filed for bankruptcy protection last month.
NPC does not own the Emporia Wendy’s, which opened late last year. That location is owned by Cotti Foods.
There are currently 7,000 Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S.
In its filing, NPC said that closing stores not designed for pick-up or delivery will allow it to invest in smaller stores that can better handle online orders.
The Associated Press reported that Pizza Hut’s U.S. carryout and delivery sales reached an eight-year high in May, according to Yum Brands Inc., the Louisville, Kentucky, company that also owns KFC and Taco Bell.
But Pizza Hut’s U.S. systemwide sales grew just 1% in the April-June period; rival Domino’s Pizza, which has smaller, carryout-focused stores, posted a 20% jump in U.S. sales.
It had not yet been announced which restaurants would be closing, but Yum Brands said in a written statement that the stores being closed had “underperformed” others owned by NPC, and that “shedding them would strengthen NPC’s remaining portfolio.
