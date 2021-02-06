Winter is back with a 90% chance of snow for Saturday. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a winter weather advisory for Saturday. Today's high is 28F with winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Action Recommended
Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions
Affected Area
Portions of east central and northeast Kansas
Description
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas.
WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST today.
IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.