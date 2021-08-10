The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau has canceled its in-person annual meeting.
“It was a difficult and heartbreaking decision,” said Jeanine McKenna, President/CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber in a written release. “We just did not feel we could implement the proper protocols to keep everyone safe.”
The event, underwritten by The Emporia Gazette, would have been the 124th annual meeting and had been sold out to approximately 350 people. A virtual meeting was held on Jan. 29 with the intention of holding an in-person event later in the year.
Tentatively, the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau is planning to hold an annual meeting on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. All sponsors will be contacted about the opportunity to roll over their sponsorship to the 2022 event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.