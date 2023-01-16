Emporia's water should soon be back to normal, the city announced Monday evening.
According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, Water Treatment Plant crews and Ozone system vendor representatives were able to restore the system to full operation.
A failed PLC unit was reported on Saturday, Jan. 16, which had city crews working over the weekend "to sync the ozone system." Johnson said a logic expert from the vendor was on site on Monday to assist in the effort.
Residents can expect water to return to normal by Tuesday evening, though outlying areas may take longer.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
