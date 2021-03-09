The Olpe boys notched a spot in the semifinal of the 1A-Div. I state tournament with a 50-30 victory over the Classical School of Wichita Tuesday night.
It wasn’t necessarily the Eagles’ most beautiful game of the year, as they had more turnovers (22) than made shots (18). However, in postseason survive-and-advance situations, the aesthetic quality of a performance always takes a backseat to that all-important W.
The contest started like a dream for Olpe, as it outscored Classical 17-0 in the first quarter by shooting 8 of 9 from the floor, forcing seven turnovers and holding the Saints to 0 of 10 shooting. The Eagles found the weak spot in the Saints’ defense and located open guys under the basket with good diagonal over and over again in the opening eight minutes.
“That was big in the game, to get our feet into it and get off that lead and make them chase us all night,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt.
But as good teams do, Classical adjusted during the break between the first and second periods, shoring up its defense down low to quell Olpe’s offensive onslaught.
The Eagles, though, kept going back to the well and far more than one time too many, turning over the ball six times in the second quarter while managing just seven shot attempts.
“We were hitting them on some diagonal passes [in the first quarter], but what they did [in the second quarter] was they were dropping their wings lower to the block and they were kind of baiting us into throwing passes,” Schmidt said. “It looked like it was open, but they were anticipating those passes. We were throwing them, and they were there. … We just kind of unraveled a little bit. Their press wants to speed you up and that’s exactly what we did in the second quarter.”
On the other end, shots started to fall for the Saints, who averaged nearly 59 points per game coming into Tuesday’s quarterfinal.
By halftime, the Eagles’ huge first-quarter lead had been cut to eight at 25-17. However, Schmidt and his team were not discouraged.
“I still felt like at halftime we were in decent shape if we’d just slow down a little bit and I thought our kids did that in the second half,” he said.
Classical trimmed Olpe’s lead down to six early in the third quarter, but the Eagle defense settled in and the offense -- rather than forcing the ball down low -- found success by taking available shots a little further from the hoop.
The Eagles would lead by as many as 23 in the fourth quarter before wrapping up the game with a tidy 20-point victory.
Three Olpe players recorded double figures. Junior Derek Hoelting led the way with 14, while senior Jordan Barnard had 12 and his fellow veteran Damon Redeker had 10.
Sophomore Jordy Dolloff scored half of Classical’s 30 points.
Olpe ended the game shooting 55% (18 of 33) from the floor while holding Classical to just 23% (9 of 40). Impressively, the Eagle defense prevented the Saints from making any field goals in both the first and fourth quarters, as all of Classical’s points in the final period came from the foul line.
Of possible concern for the Eagles headed into the state semifinals are their 22 turnovers on the night. However, Schmidt pointed out that he thought his team adjusted well against the Classical defense and found ways to take better care of the ball in the second half.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 16-3 and advanced to their sixth state semifinal, their first since 2015. Schmidt said that this was a great accomplishment for his team, which missed several tune-up games at the beginning of the season due to COVID-19.
“These guys just step up and continue to get better and we’re definitely playing our best ball right now,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of kids coming in and contributing two or three minutes here. I really feel like our bench has really come along. We’ve got some kids defensively doing some things, we’ve got some kids offensively. It’s been a good team effort. I’m proud of what they’re doing. I’m just really happy for them, but we don’t want to be done.”
Olpe will tango with Little River (22-1) in the state semifinal at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City at 7 p.m. on Friday. Schmidt said he knows that Little River is a talented team and that its roster includes the 2020 Kansas 1A Boys Player of the Year in Jayden Garrison, but that he needs to do a good deal more film study.
“Like I told the kids after the game, I said, ‘You guys made my day tomorrow really busy, but I’m really happy about that,’” Schmidt said with a chuckle. “We’ll make it work.”
OLPE -- 17; 8; 14; 11; -- 50
CLASSICAL -- 0; 17; 7; 6; -- 30
Olpe -- Hoelting (14, 4-4), Barnard (12, 4-8), D. Redeker, (10, 4-8), Clark (4, 2-2), Olsson (4, 2-4), Bailey (3, 1-4), Foraker (2, 1-2), B. Redeker (1, 0-0), Heins (0, 0-1). FG: 18-33. 3-pt: 3-12. FT: 11-16. TO: 22.
Classical -- Dolloff (15, 4-11), L. Buckingham (8, 3-9), B. Buckingham (3, 1-5), Darrah (2, 1-7), Sinclair (2, 0-3), Logan (0, 0-1), Johnson (0, 0-2), Kice (0, 0-2). FG: 9-40. 3-pt: 4-18. FT: 8-10. TO: 21.
