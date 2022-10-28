The 37th annual Pole-Sit returned Friday morning to Emporia State University.
Phi Delta Theta of Emporia organizes the fundraiser each year to benefit SOS Inc.
Starting at 6 a.m. today, fraternity members will be posted at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street collecting money from passing cars. The drive concludes at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Pole-Sit helps raise awareness and funding for SOS services and programs. According to Phi Delta Theta, more than $5,500 was raised last year.
SOS serves Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris, and Osage Counties with a mission to empower and advocate for those affected by domestic or sexual violence, child abuse, or neglect.
Cash and check donations can be delivered to SOS (1420 C of E Drive Emporia) during business hours, given directly to Phi Delta Theta members, or gifted at the ESU Pole-sit site today and Saturday.
