CareArc’s annual drive-thru flu shot clinic is going until 4 p.m. today, Oct. 7, at 420 W. 15th Ave.
Residents can drive up under the canopy on the west side of the building to begin the process. Anyone ages six months and older can get vaccinated. No appointment is needed.
“It is important to get your flu vaccination every year,” said Renee Hively, CareArc CEO. “The flu can be serious for many people. In fact, each year about 200,000 people are hospitalized because of the flu.”
Every year, new and different strains of influenza are circulating. The flu vaccine targets the strains that are most likely to occur that year. “The virus is always changing, which is why it is important to get your shot every year,” said Hively.
The flu shot is the most effective way to prevent influenza. While no vaccine is 100% effective, those who receive the flu shot are much less likely to need treatment for severe symptoms and have a faster recovery time if they do become infected.
The flu shot is free with most insurance providers. For those who are uninsured, the flu shot is $30, that can be paid by cash or check.
COVID-19 vaccinations will not be offered at this event. For those who miss the event, or would like a COVID-19 vaccination, they can get vaccinated at CareArc during normal immunization hours. Visit https://www.carearc.org/vaccinations for more information.
