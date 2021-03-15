Funeral services for Jean Brockelman, rural Emporia, will be held at Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 930 Graphic Arts Road, Emporia, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Karla Sheffy, First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood Cemetery, West of Emporia. Jean passed away at her home Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Jean Eunice Farley was born in Independence, Kansas on March 7, 1944, the daughter of Cecil Howard and Melissa Juanita (Rudy) Farley. Jean and Ronald D. Brockelman were married on January 15, 1985 in Council Grove, Kansas. He survives. She is also survived by sons, James Farley Sutton, Fort Smith, AR, Ronald Allen Brockelman, East Straussburg, PA. and Franklin Lee Brockelman, Lampe, MO; daughters, Michaele Dawn Metts, Emporia, KS and Nancy Ann Lindgren, Mora, MN; grandchildren, Tory Sutton, Joshua Perry, Brittany Sweat, A.J. Metts, Brett Sutton, Jacob, Jonathan, Jessica, Joanna Lindgren, Ryan Brockelman, Mandy Brockelman, and Linda Kathrine Donovan, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Harold Farley; mother, Melissa Juanita Gilmore; step-father, William Gilmore; brother, Cecil Harold Farley, Jr. and sister-in-law, Gerri Ann Farley.
Jean was a graduate of the Newman Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Newman Regional Health for 22 years retiring 17 years ago as a Charge Nurse. Prior to nursing school she worked 13 years at Dolly Madison/Interstate Bakeries in Emporia. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.
The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 7:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
A memorial has been established with Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars with contributions sent in care of the funeral home; PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be left for the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
