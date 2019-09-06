The Emporia State volleyball team only added three new faces from a season ago, but a slim roster will allow for, if not outright create, a number of changes to take place.
With six vacancies from last year’s rotation, ESU will spend the early part of its season watching a majority of its players slide into new, increased roles. Only five returners have started a match at the collegiate level.
That leaves a highly untapped ceiling across much of the roster.
“We have six juniors, but more than half didn’t really see a whole lot of playing time (last year),” ESU head coach Bing Xu said. “Now I can really see (them) step up their game because they know it’s their turn, their time to make something happen for this group. The big part is they’re here for each other. And they want to see each other get better and push each other to get better.
“You can ask for nothing better than that.”
What won’t have changed from 2018 will be the presence of senior setter Emma Dixon and junior outside hitter Yuchen Du, both of whom received All-MIAA accolades last season. Junior hitter/blocker Mikayla Simons is also likely to see her time increase, as will senior middle/outside hitter Aliyeah Bernard, in her second season with the Hornets.
Valerie Golder, Jessica Hayes and Maddie Michaelis also figure to be in line for more playing time, while Shelby Innes will step into the starting libero spot.
“It’ll be a lot different being on the upperclassman side,” Simons said. “That comes with a lot of leadership (expectations). We’ve got a lot of young ones and a lot of people that haven’t seen playing time, so it’ll be exciting.”
That excitement, while self-sustaining within the Hornets’ locker room, didn’t carry into the MIAA Coaches Poll, where ESU was forecast to finish eighth.
“The last several years, it’s the same thing,” Xu said. “We are (always) seven, eight (somewhere) like that. I think we can do better. We just need to keep getting better, focus on the process ... every day. The energy, the intensity and concentration each day they bring on the court makes a huge difference.
“So far, I’m pretty happy with (their) performance on a daily basis.”
Xu also cited a level of energy and “eagerness” as reason for optimism. That was shared by Dixon, ESU’s sole four-year senior who will spend more time on the court than perhaps anyone else as the Hornets shift back into a 5-1 rotation rather than the 4-2 system they’ve played out of in recent years.
“Volleyball season is the best time of year,” Dixon said. “I can’t wait to have this last season be the best one yet. Our group is really strong ... and (puts out) a lot of effort. We work hard and we work well together.
“(Because) we’re so young and ... have so many new faces, everyone’s kind of in the same boat. Everyone’s trying to learn everybody. It’s not like we have a very tight-knit group of upperclassmen that ... already have their niche. We’re working really well together because everyone is new and we’re all just trying to figure each other out.”
That well-developing chemistry will provide the Hornets any number of opportunities to reach whatever level those on the court strive for.
“I just expect us to go out with a lot of energy (and) be scrappy,” Simons said. “I think we’re going to really surprise some people this year.”
ESU begins its season today at the Washburn Invitational in Topeka. The Hornets play today at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with games also tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Lee Arena on the Washburn campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.