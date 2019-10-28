On a night that seemed to do little else than serve as a prelude to the approaching winter months, it took more than 40 minutes for the Emporia High boys soccer team to find a temp for all’s liking.
Once the Spartans got rolling, though, Valley Center struggled to get them to slow down.
E-High got a hat trick from senior Wilber Landaverde, two more goals from Elijah Williams and single scores from seniors Wyatt Cahoone and Hector Hernandez in a 7-1 rout of the Hornets.
“There was a set pieces ... where the ball bounced around too much for my liking, but we’ll ... continue to improve,” EHS Head Coach Victor Ibarra said. “I told the guys for a great team to be great, they can’t expect things to be easy. I thought Valley Center did a good job of changing things up on us and (forcing us) to adjust halfway through the game. The guys did really well and it showed on the score.”
It was Cahoone, typically a back line defender, who found himself in front of the goal 15 minutes in, putting one away for his first score of the season.
“I felt I was open and ... was set up perfectly,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to get a goal, so the fact I got it in regionals, it means a lot.”
Senior Wilber Landaverde scored the next two goals, his first of the night being awarded while drawing a foul in the box. The penalty kick was declined as Landaverde still managed to score.
Soon after that was Valley Center’s first goal of the night, but Landaverde added another, sending his team into the half with a 3-1 advantage.
“We didn’t really have a good first half team-wise,” Landaverde said. “Coming into the second half, talking to coach was a big confidence-booster and we came out in the second half and had a lights-out half.”
The Spartans smothered the Hornets in the second half, barely allowing any control of the ball within 30 yards of their own goal.
Landaverde added a third strike, while fellow seniors Elijah Williams and Hector Hernandez also added scores.
“The best thing about it is I don’t think we’ve reached our peak,” Ibarra said. “I think our performance could be better. We haven’t put 80 minutes (completely together). I’m not saying you have to dominate, but be in the game, where we have everybody at all go. We’ve never put a game together where they’re all playing well and I think if we’re able to do that, we could play with anyone.”
Ibarra hopes that will come perhaps as early as Thursday, when E-High will play in the regional championship match. The opponent will either be Salina Central, which would take place in Emporia, or McPherson on the road.
Whatever the case, EHS — now at 13-4 — knows what it will ultimately take.
“All of us playing lights out, we’re confident in our squad and we’re excited,” Landaverde said.
