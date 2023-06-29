Larned - Kenneth “Red” Leroy Langley, 97, passed away June 26, 2023 at Country Living Home Plus, Larned, Kansas.
He was born September 1, 1925 at Admire, Kansas, the son of Alvin Leroy and Blanche Evelyn (Hoaglund) Langley.
He moved to Larned in 1964 and was of the Christian faith. He was a partner of L and M Construction with Ed Mauler and built bridges. He enjoyed life, telling stories, visiting with people, traveling, playing golf and was an excellent card player.
On February 22, 1948, he married Doris Gertrude Brumitt in Hays, Kansas; she preceded him in death on January 7, 2002.
Survivors include: daughter, Candace (Stephen) Dolan, Great Bend, Kansas; son, Floyd Guernsey, Enid, Oklahoma; nephew, Randy Brickley, Coral Springs, Florida; four grandchildren, Christopher Dolan, Zachary Dolan, Roxanne Guernsey, and Floyd Guernsey Jr. and one great grandchild, Joseph Guernsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris Langley; longtime companion, Carol Gross; sister, Dorree Brickley; niece, Rhonda Moyer and great nephew, Todd Moyer.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned, with Chaplain Guy Hanna presiding. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Larned Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, Kansas 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.