Emporia firefighters handled two potentially dangerous electrical fires within about four hours this weekend, with no one injured.
One call led to the evacuation of one building at the Brookfield Apartments, 2953 West 24th Street, shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.
A news release from the Emporia Fire Department said an “electrical odor” in one upstairs apartment led to damage in a ceiling fan electrical box.
Crews were on the scene for about an hour, while an electrician was called to check the apartment's electrical system.
Before that, firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. Friday to 2742 Regency Drive. A separate news release said crews found light smoke coming from an electrical outlet in a wall.
Firefighters solved the problem by shutting off the breaker, limiting damage to the electrical box.
No estimate was released on the amount of damage from either fire.
