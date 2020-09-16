Juanita R. “Timmie” Starkey, 96, died September 14, 2020, at Morris County Hospital, Council Grove. She was born October 24, 1923, in rural Cedar Point, to Sidney J. “S.J” and Anna Belle (Riley) Cahoone. Timmie graduated from Chase County Community High School as co-valedictorian and was a homemaker and farmed alongside her husband. She was a member of Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church, Rainbow Garden Club and United Methodist Women. Timmie was also involved with Gladstone 4-H, taught Sunday School, and owned the roller skating rink at the municipal building in the 1960s. Timmie also raised a pet whitetail deer, John Deer, from fawn to about 16 years old and everyone would come and visit him.
She married Elmo Starkey on September 5, 1942, in Cottonwood Falls. He preceded her in death in 2009.
She is survived by: daughters, Ramona Kearns of Portland, OR, Karen Crofoot of Irving, TX, Gayle Morris of Manhattan; grandchildren, Brian (Jordann) Kearns, Clarissa (Jake) Salter, Casey (John) Ringo, Tracy (Ryan) Mann, Ryan (Corinthia “Sam”) Morris; 9 great grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
Timmie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Virginia Cooper, Riley Cahoone, Sid Cahoone, Laura Searcy, Don Cahoone and two infant sisters.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church, with Revered Tim Woods officiating. Masks are required. Memorial donations may be made to Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church, Chase County Senior Center, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220 Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845 or plant a flower or tree in memory of Timmie.
