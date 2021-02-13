Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.