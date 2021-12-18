Our son Tharon Mott is the Firefighter from North Lyon County, that was injured fighting the Hornets Pointe apartment fire. Our family moved here 29 years ago. Tharon was born here. One thing about this area that has always impressed us is how we come together and support those in our community that need help. The way this community has come together to show support and concern for Tharon and his young family has been remarkable. This is the reason why over the years when associates that I have worked with have asked me why I wanted to live here, I have always answered it’s the people. Thank you all for the caring and support you have shown and continue to show Tharon and his family.
We have never been prouder or more thankful to be your friends and neighbors.
Phil Mott and Jami Mott
Admire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.