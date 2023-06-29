Fourth of July celebrations can be exciting and fun for many in the community. For others, it's one of the most stressful times of the year.
That's why CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness will host a free screening of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" for veterans on July 4.
"This was kind of a cool thing that kind of came to my desk," said Lucas Moody, CrossWinds development director. "We actually had a consumer of ours who is a veteran talk about that they wish they had some alternative thing that they could do on the Fourth of July due to the fireworks, and fireworks kind of bothering them."
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, fireworks can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder episodes in combat veterans. The effects can be emotional or physiological in nature, making it difficult to discern was it happening right now. There are a number of ways to work through PTSD triggers, such as scheduling enjoyable activities when you know you may have some difficulty.
The veteran, Moody explained, said even watching a movie would be a good distraction to having to deal with the fireworks.
Moody, and others at CrossWinds, agreed. After making a few phone calls to B&B Theatres, Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate and Prairie Land Partners, planning for the event came together quickly.
All veterans are eligible to receive up to two tickets for the 9 p.m. July 4 showing of the movie, as well as a free drink and popcorn. The tickets can be picked up at CrossWinds, 1000 Lincoln St., between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday. It's first come, first serve, so Moody said those interested should act fast to get their tickets.
"Just tell them, 'Hey, I'm a veteran and I heard about your movie passes I'd like tickets,'" Moody said. "They'll be handed their tickets for the showing Tuesday, (July 4) at 9 p.m."
He will also have about 20 tickets available the night of the show, so if you can't get to CrossWinds before July 4, you can still get to the theater around 8:15 p.m. to secure some seats.
In all, about 50 seats are up for grabs for the movie.
Moody said he was grateful to the event sponsors, and B&B Theatres for being so accommodating for the event.
"We have a lot of respect for the people who serve and the idea and the thought process that, you know, for a little bit of money out of our pockets, we can create a safe and happy environment for somebody to enjoy that holiday with the rest of us," he said. "We're super grateful that they jumped on board really quick to be able to give back as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.