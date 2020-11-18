Church of Christ’s annual community Thanksgiving meal is still on this year, with some changes to keep both volunteers and community members safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most [volunteers] show up that morning on Thanksgiving day and they know what they are doing, running all over doing their own thing,” said Pastor Neil Taylor. “This year, this is a little bit more thought that is having to be put in on how we are doing this safely and efficiently.”
The church typically offers dine-in meals, deliveries and carryout. This year, however, they will not be doing deliveries or serving in-house. Instead, they will be doing a drive-thru.
“In years past, we deliver to a lot of folks who are unable to even answer the door,” he said. “We have people each year that will call us up and say ‘when you guys get here, just come right on inside and set the meal down’ because they are handicapped or disabled and they might not be able to do that.”
Together, the church sat down and talked about deliveries. Due to the COVID-19 cases spiking throughout the country, state and county, they did not feel comfortable doing deliveries this year.
“Folks will be able to come here and get a meal still,” he explained. “It just won’t be dine-in, like it has been in years past.”
On Nov. 6, they calculated what Thanksgiving day could look like with a trial run serving Emporia State students a Thanksgiving meal. They served more than 80 students with five staff members.
“It went flawlessly. Even if we got 15 people in-house at that time, I would feel a whole lot more comfortable about how we can serve meals and get these to folks and get them taken care of,” Taylor said.
The staff will be smaller this year with less than 25 people working. Taylor said that it is tough to say how many meals they will be serving, because he does not know how many people will be open to coming out. He anticipates to serve around 300 meals.
Typically in house, they serve around 200 meals to the community. So, Taylor is planning on serving 300 drive-thru meals inside and he hopes it will be enough to feed people.
Taylor explained that people will pull into the parking lot where they will be directed by a worker to go to the right or left lane, depending on how busy they are. Someone will ask them how many meals they need. Inside, the workers will box the meals and hand deliver to the cars with masks on.
The meal this year will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, a roll and pumpkin pie.
“I am really excited, I think we will be able to handle it well,” he said. “The group that we have working is very committed to making it happen that day.”
Ever since the early 1990s, Church of Christ has been serving free meals to the community on Thanksgiving Day.
The church has grown from serving 70 meals in the early days to 700 meals just last year. As the ongoing novel coronavirus cases again began to spike across the county, Pastor Neil Taylor knew this year’s meal would matter more now than ever.
“We have received a blessing that we want to give to other people so that they can have a happier Thanksgiving; 2020 has been a rough year on all of us,” Taylor said. “If we can make that day or week better for somebody else who maybe had a rough year, we are so grateful and thankful we are able to do something like that.”
This is Taylor’s ninth year with the meal. He said that it runs like a well-oiled machine. With more than 50 volunteers, everyone is constantly moving to make sure everyone has a meal. He joked that by 10 a.m. that day, you have already put in over 10,000 steps for the day .
Church of Christ will be serving the free meals from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at the church, 502 W. 12th Ave.
For more information, call the church at 620-342-3999.
