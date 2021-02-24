Kenneth Dean Hedrick of Waverly died on Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home. He was 71 years old.
He was born on December 12, 1949 in Emporia, Kansas to Marvin Hedrick and Mary Ann Lane.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Toni Hedrick; two children, Denise McNabb (Lee) and Toby Bowers; and three grandchildren, Zoe McNabb, Ella McNabb and Maxwell McNabb. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Ann Lane; siblings, Karolynn Barr, Koleen Hansen, Kevin Hedrick, and Kandi Cain, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathi Clark, and his father, Marvin Hedrick.
Ken served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War and toured in Japan. He spent most of his career in carpentry, construction, and maintenance work. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, a good debate over politics, Mexican food, and cheering on the Denver Broncos.
Cremation is planned with a private family service at a later time. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
