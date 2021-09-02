MADISON -- After seeing its 2020 season come to an end just short of the state title game, Madison came up with a new slogan going forward: “We don’t rebuild, we reload.”
The Bulldogs lost nine seniors off of last year’s 11-1 team, which lost its only game of the season in the substate championship game against Little River. And while that loss was devastating, it has also lit a fire underneath the Madison squad.
“There’s only one team that is happy at the end of the season, and that’s the one holding the trophy,” said sixth-year head coach Alex McMillian. “We’ve been close and I think that’s motivated this year’s team. They understand we’ve been close and we’ve got to put in the work to make it that extra step.”
Madison hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2017 but the state title game has proven elusive in that time. Despite the loss of so many pivotal players from last year’s team, McMillian thinks this year’s team has the opportunity to get the job done.
It all starts with the “key pieces returning” from the 2020 squad.
There’s senior quarterback Casey Helm, who had an exceptional season in 2020, completing 74 of 104 passes for 1286 yards and 23 touchdowns. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, he’ll also play defensive end for the Bulldogs this year.
Senior Drew Stutesman is a three-year starter at linebacker who has also spent time at tight end. However, McMillian said Stutesman will move into a more “diverse” role where he will do a lot of lead-blocking similar to a fullback.
The other chief returner is senior Kevin Heineken, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound trench warrior who plays center on offense and nose guard on defense.
McMillian said he expects other players to step up and “make a lot of noise” in 2021, like junior running back/wide receiver/safety Bryson Turner, who missed seven games last season due to a shoulder injury and then went on to win the 1A state track and field 100-meter dash.
Senior tight end/cornerback Trace Dannels, sophomore tight end/defensive end Lane Darbro and senior guard Braden Foltz will also be major contributors.
“We got a lot of pieces returning, but we also got a lot of new faces and a lot of younger, inexperienced guys in some spots,” McMillian said. “I think that’s probably the most exciting thing is seeing where these kids started and where they were at to where they are this year and seeing where their growth is. Hope they’re ready.”
Despite the fact that he’s aiming high, McMillian isn’t overlooking any opponent on the schedule, no matter who it is. After all, you don’t turn in three straight undefeated regular seasons without the right mindset week in and week out.
“I always tell the guys I prepare the same each and every week whether we’re playing a state-ranked team or a team that doesn’t have a win,” he said. “We’re going to still prepare the same and then make sure our kids are ready.”
The leadership from those who went through last year's postseason run should be Madison’s strength this year, helping McMillian keep the team focused on the right things and in the right direction. What concerns him, though, is the fact that many talented players who will play consequential roles don't have a significant amount of varsity experience.
“We’ve got the tools, I’m just anxious to see how they look on Friday nights and how they build and grow throughout the season,” he said.
But McMillian wants his new players to be confident in the task at hand. After all, they're not trying to reconstruct the shambles left behind when last year's seniors moved on. They're simply the next wave of fearsome Bulldogs.
“We don’t rebuild,” he said. “We reload.”
Madison kicks off its season on the road at Herington at 7 p.m. Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.