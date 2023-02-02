Rick and Colleen Mitchell are the honorary chairs for SOS Inc.'s 10th annual Hope-A-Palooza, the organization announced this week.
The event is set for March 31 at the Bowyer Community Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
The Mitchells were nominated as Honorary Chairs, not just for their support of SOS and its programs, but also because of their dedication and service to the local community.
Rick and Colleen Mitchell were not born and raised in Emporia but have made Emporia home since 1975.
“We feel Emporia is home and a great place to raise children and to grow a business," the Mitchells said in a written release.
Both came to Emporia State University from southeast Kansas, Rick from Chanute, and Colleen from Iola. After graduating from ESU in 1979 they were married and began working; Rick as a self-employed construction worker and Colleen as an elementary teacher with USD 253. Rick had dreams of buying a parcel of land in Durango, Colo., with a mobile home that bordered a national park. Colleen had no desire to live in a remote spot, and she was the one with a reliable paycheck and insurance.
“We do laugh about what life might have been, but we have never regretted the decision to stay and the life we have enjoyed," they said.
Forty years later they both agree Emporia was full of opportunities and has provide both with creative jobs and individual as well as collective rewards and challenges. Rick was fortunate to work with his partner, Dave Markowitz, early in his career. The two built Mitchell-Markowitz Construction that Rick recently purchased allowing Dave to retire and Blake, the couple’s son, to take a more active role in the business.
Continuing the company’s long history with the next generation has been a business and personal goal. Colleen retired from USD 253 after 34 years and went on to ESU teaching as an adjunct instructor and supervising elementary interns in area schools. She also worked as the Education Coordinator at the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia and has created Coco’s Casas, your home away from home in Emporia.
“We love Emporia," the Mitchells said "Developing and renovating properties is both a hobby and a business that we have been able to do together and now includes our children. This has been one of the most rewarding parts of our life and has instilled pride and ownership in the community for us, our children, and our grandchildren.”
Giving back in the form of volunteering and offering their expertise is a common practice. The Mitchells believe philanthropy is a lifestyle and central to a strong community.
The couple has three children and three grandchildren. Their children have gone away for school or work but have found their way back for many of the same reasons Rick and Colleen stayed — the sense of community and strong family ties. The Mitchells interest in supporting SOS has grown since Colleen’s work and classroom often brought her into contact with children and families where domestic violence and child abuse and neglect were present.
“Over the years, we have seen firsthand the positive work and expansion of programs and services for families in our area," they said.
In addition to SOS, the Mitchells have supported Friends of The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia, Emporia Arts Council, Lyon County Historical Society, Emporia State University Foundation, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Emporia Chamber of Commerce, Emporia Main Street, Camp Wood YMCA, Site Councils at Village Elementary and Riverside Elementary, and Salvation Army.
Get your tickets for Hope Under the Big Top now at www.soskansas.com/hope-a-palooza.
Enjoy cocktails starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and a live auction. Reserve a VIP table for $400 or purchase individual tickets for only $50 each. Tickets are limited, so get your tickets today at www.soskansas.com/hope a-palooza.
This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of these great sponsors: Michelin, Lyon County State Bank, Mitchell-Markowitz Construction, KVOE, Mulready’s Pub, Flint Hills Technical College, Newman Regional Health, Kansas Security LLC, Clark Carpet and Tile Inc., Community National Bank, Haag Pharmacy, Roberts Blue-Barnett, Thompson Family Dental, Valu-Net, and Lot & Ilk Design Studio.
SOS’s mission is to empower and advocate for those affected by sexual or domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. This event raises money to continue SOS’s important work and recognize those who have been key supporters of the organization. SOS would not be able to support the needs of clients without the generosity of community and friends. We hope you plan to join in this celebration.
For more information on Hope-A-Palooza, contact SOS Community Relations Coordinator Cara Codney at 620-343-8799 or ccodney@soskansas.com.
