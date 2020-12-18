Lyon County's expanded "Home for the Holidays" COVID-19 testing initiative is officially underway.
Beginning at 9 a.m. today, Dec. 18, Lyon County Emergency Management and Lyon County Public Health will take part in the state's partnership with GoGetTested.com/Kansas to allow all residents to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic, have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual or have doctor’s orders for a test. Individuals will be able to get tested at a drive-thru testing site at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Testing will be held from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Dec. 19, and 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday through Dec. 30.
Enter the Lyon County Fairgrounds from US Hwy. 50, heading westbound and make the righthand turn into the fairgrounds.
The partnership is a result of the COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy for Kansas which is designed to engage local partners with an overall goal to double the amount of testing by the end of 2020. Governor Laura Kelly and the State of Kansas launched the “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” campaign on Dec. 3 to share the importance of getting tested, wearing masks and to encourage social distancing during the holiday season in order to help mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.
The campaign included the launch of GoGetTested.com/Kansas, which allows Kansas to identify free testing locations throughout the state.
Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said people can make appointments to get tested online at www.GoGetTested.com/Kansas, or they can just show up. The testing is free with no out-of-pocket expenses. He’s hoping many people in the community take advantage of the testing.
The site is staffed by WellHealth, Fell said, and very few local resources are being utilized for the effort. Other local testing sites, such as the Flint Hills Community Health Center and Newman Regional Health, will still be testing. The goal is to test as many people in the community as possible.
Fell said the type of test administered is an FDA approved oral swab that tests for live virus through a lab-based Polymerase Chain Reaction process. This test detects RNA — or genetic material — that is specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and can detect the virus within days of infection, including those who may be asymptomatic. In order to get tested, individuals cannot eat food, drink, or use tobacco for 30 minutes prior to testing.
Testing kits will be utilized on a first-come, first-serve basis and results will be available within 48-96 hours.
Results will be sent via smartphone text message and email using the phone number and email address on file. Results will include a lab report that may be used for work, school or travel. If you don't have access to a smartphone or email, call 877-837-4371 after 72 hours to inquire about your results.
While waiting for your results, you should isolate yourself away from other people, even if you don't have symptoms. You should practice healthy habits such as covering your cough, washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand rub, and cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces regularly. You should also monitor your symptoms, check your temperature, and seek medical care if your symptoms get worse.
If your test is positive, continue to self-isolate and limit contact with anyone in your home until:
- At least 10 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared or 10 days have passed since you were tested if you never had symptoms, and you have been fever free for at least 72 hours without fever reducing medication.
- Your respiratory symptoms, such as cough and breathing, have improved.
If your test is negative, you do not have COVID-19. If you are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 you may still need to quarantine. If you haven't been exposed, you may resume your normal activities with social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing.
Additional information on testing is included below. For more information on testing sites in Kansas, please visit GoGetTested.com/Kansas.
