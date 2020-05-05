We receive a lot of press releases on a daily basis here at The Emporia Gazette. Some of them we choose to print as in. Others, we do some follow-up on and schedule interviews.
When Newman Regional Health’s Women’s Life Center announced it was offering its breastfeeding support group on a virtual platform last week, I knew I had to do a story about it — simply because of my own fantastic experience working with the lactation consultants on the fourth floor.
My first son will be 12 in just a few months and when I was pregnant with him, I remember having all sorts of ambitions of having a natural birth and breastfeeding and cloth diapering and... you get the picture. As you can imagine, life comes at you pretty hard when you are a new mom. I didn’t get the natural birth — Jack was breech and had to be delivered via caesarean section. Cloth diapering? I gave up on that one before I even tried it.
Breastfeeding? Way harder than I thought it would be.
It turns out that after a C-section, sometimes your body doesn’t want to do things when it’s supposed to. I started going to the Women’s Life Center and working with Lactation Consultant Gina Slayden. She was patient, kind, supportive. She asked me questions about how I was feeling.
She recognized when I was feeling overwhelmed and depressed — ultimately catching my postpartum depression before it got out of control. She even told me it was OK when I decided I couldn’t handle the stress of breastfeeding anymore. That my mental health was important and I couldn’t take care of a baby if I couldn’t take care of myself.
I thank her for that every time I see her. (Seriously, I thanked her when I interviewed her the other day!)
Six years later, I had my second child.
Things were a lot easier the second time around. Kaidan was a champion latcher from the get-go. We went to the breastfeeding group and I swelled with mama pride every time I did a post-feeding weigh-in with him. Look at how much milk he got. I did that. Boom.
Gina was just as patient and kind and supportive as I had remembered. It was like coming back to see an old friend, and even though it had been so long between babies, I felt like she genuinely remembered my story.
Kaidan self-weaned at 18 months. He will be 6 this year. Time flies.
I don’t know where I would be if I hadn’t gone to those classes, but I know I would not have gotten through the first few months of motherhood back in 2008 without the Women’s Life Center.
We at The Emporia Gazette applaud the Women’s Life Center for adapting to these unprecedented times and offering such a vital service in a way that is safe for both mother and baby.
I encourage all new moms to take advantage of these classes — virtual or otherwise. I know I’m glad I did.
Ryann Brooks
News Editor
