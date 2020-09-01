KU sig.png

LAWRENCE — The names of more than 4,700 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring — representing 87 Kansas counties; 49 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 53 other countries — have been announced by the University Registrar.

Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 Commencement. The university is currently planning an in-person commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020.

Locally, the list of graduates includes:

LYON-

Evan J Andrews, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Brandon T Boyce, Emporia, Bachelor of General Studies in Communication Studies

Maxwell M Brown, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance

Darian Marie Bruch, Emporia, Bachelor of Arts in Dance and Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Deanna Lynn Diaz, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Alondra G Garcia-Arevalo, Emporia, Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry and Bachelor of Science in Biology

Odalis Hernandez, Emporia, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics

Chelsea Herrarte, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies

Kari Jean Hess, Emporia, Doctor of Nursing Practice

Halen H Higgins, Emporia, Bachelor of Arts in Film & Media Studies

Jennifer Michelle Horst, Emporia, Master of Social Work

Tyler Gene McIntosh, Emporia, Doctor of Pharmacy

Kaitlyn Suzanne Miller, Emporia, Doctor of Medicine

Yuliana Negrete, Emporia, Bachelor of Social Work

Galilea E Perez, Emporia, Bachelor of General Studies in Applied Behavioral Science

Bryan Daniel Sandoval, Emporia, Master of Accounting

Alexis N Simons, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies

Colby C Nuessen, Olpe, Master of Occupational Therapy

COFFEY-

Shelby Lynn Goetz, Burlington, Bachelor of Science in Business in Business Administration/Marketing

Noelle A Haselhuhn, Burlington, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Rylie Danielle Hess, Burlington, Bachelor of Arts in Biology

Christian Michelle Isch, Gridley, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies

Michaelyn Aleah Everhart, New Strawn, Doctor of Medicine

Samuel L Hageman, New Strawn, Bachelor of General Studies in Psychology

Noah H Parker, New Strawn, Bachelor of General Studies in Psychology and Bachelor of General Studies in Theatre

MORRIS-

Michelle R Filkin, Wilsey, Doctor of Pharmacy

OSAGE-

Malori Gales, Lyndon, Master of Social Work

Shelley Diane Brooks, Osage City, Doctor of Audiology

Tyler Francis Hultgren, Osage City, Master of Civil Engineering

Yi Liang, Osage City, Bachelor of Science in Business in Accounting

Noelle Kamola Walker, Overbrook, Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance

Raylyn Victoria Bollin, Quenemo, Master of Social Work

