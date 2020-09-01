LAWRENCE — The names of more than 4,700 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring — representing 87 Kansas counties; 49 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 53 other countries — have been announced by the University Registrar.
Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 Commencement. The university is currently planning an in-person commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020.
Locally, the list of graduates includes:
LYON-
Evan J Andrews, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Brandon T Boyce, Emporia, Bachelor of General Studies in Communication Studies
Maxwell M Brown, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance
Darian Marie Bruch, Emporia, Bachelor of Arts in Dance and Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Deanna Lynn Diaz, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Alondra G Garcia-Arevalo, Emporia, Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry and Bachelor of Science in Biology
Odalis Hernandez, Emporia, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics
Chelsea Herrarte, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies
Kari Jean Hess, Emporia, Doctor of Nursing Practice
Halen H Higgins, Emporia, Bachelor of Arts in Film & Media Studies
Jennifer Michelle Horst, Emporia, Master of Social Work
Tyler Gene McIntosh, Emporia, Doctor of Pharmacy
Kaitlyn Suzanne Miller, Emporia, Doctor of Medicine
Yuliana Negrete, Emporia, Bachelor of Social Work
Galilea E Perez, Emporia, Bachelor of General Studies in Applied Behavioral Science
Bryan Daniel Sandoval, Emporia, Master of Accounting
Alexis N Simons, Emporia, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies
Colby C Nuessen, Olpe, Master of Occupational Therapy
COFFEY-
Shelby Lynn Goetz, Burlington, Bachelor of Science in Business in Business Administration/Marketing
Noelle A Haselhuhn, Burlington, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Rylie Danielle Hess, Burlington, Bachelor of Arts in Biology
Christian Michelle Isch, Gridley, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies
Michaelyn Aleah Everhart, New Strawn, Doctor of Medicine
Samuel L Hageman, New Strawn, Bachelor of General Studies in Psychology
Noah H Parker, New Strawn, Bachelor of General Studies in Psychology and Bachelor of General Studies in Theatre
MORRIS-
Michelle R Filkin, Wilsey, Doctor of Pharmacy
OSAGE-
Malori Gales, Lyndon, Master of Social Work
Shelley Diane Brooks, Osage City, Doctor of Audiology
Tyler Francis Hultgren, Osage City, Master of Civil Engineering
Yi Liang, Osage City, Bachelor of Science in Business in Accounting
Noelle Kamola Walker, Overbrook, Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance
Raylyn Victoria Bollin, Quenemo, Master of Social Work
