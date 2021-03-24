With enrollment numbers continuing to drop, USD 253 Emporia Public Schools is hoping to recoup $500,000 in staffing costs in the 2021-22 school budget by reworking district-wide staffing practices, according to a discussion held during Wednesday evening’s board of education meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib said that although enrollment numbers have steadily dropped in all district buildings over the last five years, staffing numbers have remained relatively flat, or in some cases, have increased.
At Emporia High School, he said, there were 80 certified staff not including special education teachers during the 2016-17 school year. The number rose to 85 for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, rose again to 86 in 2019-20 and dropped back down to 85 in 2020-21.
Enrollment at EHS has stayed relatively consistent during that time. In 2016, 1,232 students were enrolled and 1,238 students enrolled in 2020. The highest number of students enrolled was in 2017 with 1,286 counted. The following year, the number dropped to 1,238.
Other buildings have been relatively stable over the years.
“Timmerman … has been flat the whole time,” Scheib said.
An efficiency review was conducted by Marcia Weseman, leadership services field specialist with the Kansas Association of School Boards, who then gave recommendations on how the district could proceed.
Scheib said staffing costs would be reduced by the district through attrition, meaning there would be no cuts to current staff. Initially, the district planned for the reduction of at least one full-time equivalent (FTE) employee per building or 9 - 10 FTEs overall. The reductions would also be made to classified staff, not including special education positions.
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said the Building Leadership Team was able to reduce the number further to eight FTEs and one non-special education half-time position at Maynard Early Childhood Center.
Board Member Leslie Seeley asked whether or not the positions had been kept because of student needs in the classroom. Both Scheib and Anderson-Harder said that was the case, and cutting the positions was not an effort to minimize the needs of students within the district.
"This is not an Emporia problem, it's not just Kansas — this is nationwide," Anderson-Harder said. "We're seeing more needs in our kids, and it's happening younger and younger. These weren't just 'fluff' positions that were added. There were needs and there were different needs in different buildings."
Anderson-Harder said Weseman's recommendations were based on comparisons to other Kansas districts.
"Every building has a little bit different culture, every building has a little bit different strengths and needs of staff," Anderson-Harder said.
She said it was important to see how the district could work together to meet the reduced staffing needs while also meeting student needs. The staff reductions will look different in different school buildings.
The board will next meet at 7 p.m. April 14 at Mary Herbert Education Center. The meeting will also stream online at www.usd253.org.
