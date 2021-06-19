Many readers have had questions regarding the return of fireworks displays for the Fourth of July holiday. We reached out to the city of Emporia and surrounding communities to find out what plans were underway this year.
And this year, with rapidly reducing COVID-19 numbers in the county, normal Fourth of July activities will resume in several areas.
Emporia will be having its annual firework show at Emporia State University, which is organized by Bernie Toso and a group of volunteers. The show is expected to start sometime between 9:45 - 10 p.m. and will last around 20-30 minutes.
Best viewing options will be at Welch Stadium at ESU, and tailgating will be allowed in parking lots throughout the campus. Community members who would like to volunteer to help with the show can attend the safety meeting at 8 a.m. on July 4 at the ESU practice fields. No alcoholic beverages or personal fireworks will be allowed on campus.
Admire will also be hosting a firework show celebrating Independence Day, and its showing will be held at around 9 p.m. July 3 at the City Park. Although the city of Admire and Admire UMC normally hosts a pot luck supper as well, this year they have decided not to.
Community members are encouraged to bring their own food and drink.
The city of Cottonwood Falls will have its annual firework showing starting at dark on July 3. The showing will be held at Swope Park.
The city of Madison does not host a fireworks show; however, several residents hold their own shows each year.
Olpe will not be hosting a firework show for the Fourth of July.
