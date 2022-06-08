Terry E. Handke, Emporia, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the age of 69.
Terry Eileen Handke was born in Hiawatha, Kansas on March 21, 1952, the daughter of George and Winifred (Jonach) Duvall. Terry married William David Coe in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1974. He died earlier. She and Mark K. Handke were married in Atchison, Kansas on September 28, 1985. They were happily married for 36 years. Also surviving are her children, Deborah Coe Taylor (Adam), Lawrence, Kansas, and David Handke (Tamara), Emporia, Kansas; and her grandson, Westley Handke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Grace, Rosemary, and Nancy, and brother, David as well as an infant sibling. She was followed in death by her loving husband, Mark on March 20, 2022; and her son-in-law, Adam Taylor on May 3, 2022
Terry was a member of Faith and Messiah Lutheran Church Emporia, LWML, and LSO and was an adult leader in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
Cremation has occurred. Memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church on June 18, 2022 at 11 am, conducted by Pastor Eddie Hosch, Messiah Lutheran Church. Private family inurnment will be in the Sabetha Cemetery, Sabetha, Kansas on June 20, 2022.
A memorial has been established in her name to Messiah Lutheran Church with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
