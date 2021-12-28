Guadalupe “Lupe” Joseph Torres of Emporia died on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 86.
Lupe was born on December 12, 1935 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Atanasio and Pabla Perez Torres. He married Delores Aguilar on April 27, 1958 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Emporia. She survives of the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Delores Torres of Emporia; sons, Joseph A. Torres and Damian P. Torres both of Emporia; daughters, JoAnn Torres of Emporia, Lorraine Torres of Kansas City, Missouri, and Angela Torres Price and partner Luis Moreno of Emporia; grandchildren, Chenise Robinson, Sierra Robinson, Maurice Smith, Brittney Smith, Natasha Smith, Dante Smith, Candice Price, and Andres Moreno; five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lupe P. Torres and Greg Torres; and sisters, Ruth Luna, Sofia Rodriguez, Reyes Rodriguez and Sister Guadalupe Torres.
Lupe worked for Fanestil Meats and IBP before working at Modine where he retired. After retirement he went to work as a custodian for USD 253 at the Lowther South Building and Timmerman before he retired 10 years ago.
Lupe was a great husband and father, he worked hard to provide for his family and grandchildren. He loved music of all genres and played softball in the Mexican American Softball tournaments.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with cremation following mass. The rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m., Thursday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial contributions to Guadalupe Torres Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertblue.com.
