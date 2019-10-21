There was likely nobody in the Emporia State locker room that felt worse at the conclusion of Saturday’s game than sophomore quarterback Dalton Cowan.
Hornet Head Coach Garin Higgins said as much and Cowan himself attempted to take sole ownership of his team’s failure in crunch time of a 34-27 homecoming loss.
Yet again for ESU, there was a handful of plays throughout, whether in unlucky bounce, curious call or poor execution that led to the final, but the turnover with less than two minutes remaining while the Hornets were attempting a game-winning drive certainly stood out to all at the end.
“One thing I want (Cowan) to understand and I want everybody to understand, that one play didn’t cost us the game,” Higgins said. “There are a lot plays out there ... unfortunately (the interception) happened there in the fourth quarter. The thing with Dalton, I just know how much he cares about this football program, I know how much work he’s put in and time and effort and there’s nobody on this football team that feels any worse than him. He’s going to have to fight through this, too and I’m going to be there to help him fight through it.”
“It was a miscommunication on my part,” Cowan said. “All I was thinking about was going down, scoring a touchdown and winning the game. That was the only thing that was on my mind. I lost focus and confused a signal on the sideline and I made a check that I shouldn’t have and I thought I’d be able to hit a hitch out there because the corner was playing nine, ten yards off (the receiver). But had a guy jump (the route) and ... it’s tough when we come out here and we have a chance to win the game and great players make big time plays in big time games and I feel like that’s something that I have to really look at myself in the mirror after this week and make sure that I don’t have any mental errors because that’s completely unacceptable and I know that. I’ve just got to get back to work and work twice as hard.”
It was the fifth loss in the past six games for ESU, four of which have been a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. ESU was either tied or had leads in the second half of all four of those contests.
Yet none have resulted in victory.
“Our team showed up, we just didn’t get it done in the end,” Higgins said. “Our guys are playing hard, they’re playing their tail ends of to try to get a win. I’m proud of them. Everybody just has to do their job. I think we did our job today about 90, 95 percent of the time. It’s that other five percent, in this league and with where we’re at right now, when we don’t do that, things ... go backward a little bit.
“That was a tough one.”
UCM made a few mistakes of its own as receiver Zach Davidson, the MIAA’s leader in yards-per-catch, was open down the middle of the field on the game’s first play, but had the ball bounce off both hands before falling harmlessly to the turf, the first of two drops he had on the afternoon. After a lengthy drive, the Mules settled for a field goal to start with a 3-0 advantage.
ESU took a lead with its second drive, one that started at midfield after the Hornets forced a fumble, just the Mules’ fifth of the season.
One play later, a reverse to freshman receiver Rasheed Noel, in his first game of active duty, carried it down the right sideline after the UCM defense bit hard to the left on the fake.
“It was a perfect play call,” Cowan said. “It was more wide open then than it was any time we practiced it, it worked out perfectly.”
The Hornets’ defense again did its job, forcing a Mules’ punt on the next possession, but an awkward hop led to the ball glancing off the foot of a Hornet. UCM pounced on the ball, essentially working it as a 34-yard gain.
Five plays later, UCM had its first touchdown and a 10-7 lead.
“That was a tough break right there,” Higgins said. “Everybody was working to get outside the numbers (to allow a path for the ball) and it took a funny bounce.”
Calvin Boyce scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run early in the second, but the Mules came back with a field goal on their next turn up the field, knotting the score at 13.
It was 20-13 UCM as the Mules had the midfield with less than a minute remaining in the half, but Lawson Holbert intercepted a pass from Brook Bolles, returning it down the sideline to the 5-yard line.
“In that play call, I essentially became a free player, so I just sat over in the middle,” Holbert said. “I knew they wanted to go to (Davidson) and I just followed him ... I caught it and ran down the sideline. I just needed to be a little bit faster.”
The Mules’ second turnover of the day still gave the Hornets extra life. A 3-yard pass from Cowan to Marcellus Edwards in the back of the end zone a few short moments later tied the game at 20 going into halftime.
UCM broke the tie with its final drive of the third, getting a quarterback keeper from Bolles. The extra-point kick was no good, leaving the Hornet deficit at just six points.
“(They’re the) number one ranked offense in the country and our defense did a hell of a job stopping them,” Cowan said. “(Holding them to) thirty four points ... is a tough task. They have a lot of weapons over there and our guys fought, we were prepared, but obviously it wasn’t enough.”
A failed fourth-down conversion by Emporia State with four-and-a-half minutes remaining was only deflating for a few plays. Another UCM fumble, at midfield, was recovered by Gary Woods II and all ESU needed was to move down the field, eat some clock, score a touchdown and make good with the point-after kick.
The second play from scrimmage, however, proved to be a dagger for the wrong team as Cowan’s lob toward the left sideline was intercepted by UCM’s Codie Bell and hauled 58-yards to the house, taking the deficit from six to 13 — with just one-and-a-half minutes left.
ESU used just 30 seconds to score, getting a 26-yard touchdown pass from Cowan to Wil Amos.
The onside kick try after was gathered in by the Mules and they took a knee to seal the win.
Cowan was 36-of-57 passing for 313 yards, his second-highest yardage total of the season. Noel had a team-best eight catches for 70 yards in addition to the lengthy rushing touchdown early.
“I was just trying to help my team the best way I can,” he said. “The experience was something I’ve been waiting for. (I) never really had plans of playing as a true freshman but my time came and I took advantage of my opportunity.”
Higgins said Noel’s addition was for several reasons, but that when the discussion about removing his redshirt came up, it wasn’t to stand on the sideline. He was going to be involved from the get-go.
“(We’re) just needing depth out there,” he said. “(We) just needed some production offensively.”
But an improved offensive output and continued showing by the defense still wasn’t enough.
“We knew coming into it that it wasn’t going to be a big blowout,” Holbert said. “We knew that if we did what we’re capable of doing, then we would be able to stop them. Unfortunately, we didn’t stop them enough and they just made a few more plays than we did. It’s tough, but at the same time I know the group of guys I’m with and we don’t have any quit in us, so this isn’t .... it does suck, but ... we’re going to come back tomorrow and be stronger for it.”
That strength will be tested as the season counts down into the final four games, any hope of a postseason close to gone.
“They played their hearts out,” Cowan said of his teammates. “That’s the one thing I’m taking away from this game. I’m pretty disappointed in how it ended, but I have all the confidence in the world in our guys and I know what we need to do now to get back on track.”
ESU will play at Missouri Western on Saturday.
