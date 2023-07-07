Edward J Nuessen of Olathe, Kansas passed away at Colonial Oaks care facility in Springhill, KS, on July 2, 2023. He was 92 years old. Edward was born on May 30, 1931, to John G. and Anna C. Nuessen (Scheve) of Olpe, KS. Edward (Ed) was the oldest son of 10 children. Ed left school during the winter semester of his 9th grade year to help with the family farm. Ed later worked at Fanestil Meats in Emporia, KS. Once Ed was eligible to be drafted, he enlisted into the United States Navy. He served in combat during the Korean War from 1951-1954. Ed served as an engineer on the USS Glen and AKA-95 USS Marquette. He also served two years at Guantanamo Bay Cuba on the AFDL 47 USS Reliance, Auxiliary Floating Drydock. After his enlistment Ed held several jobs, working on the railroad and working for several farmers around the area. While working for a local farmer he met his future wife, Lola Mae Kopfman. Later he went to work at Sauder Tank in Madison, KS as a welder and over time, went to work at the main plant in Emporia, KS. Ed eventually made a career at Smith & Loveless in Lenexa, KS where he worked as a welder and an electrician from 1959 until his retirement in 1993. While working for Smith & Loveless he was honored to be the President of the Steel Workers Local union for several terms. Ed also worked part time for Deffenbaugh as a welder.
Ed and Lola were married on November 12, 1955, in Madison, KS at St. Theresa Catholic Church. They were blessed with five children. Ed was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Olathe, KS, and proud of being a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus where he participated in the Honor Guard. He was also a long-time member of the American Legion. In his spare time, he loved to hunt and fish, ride motorcycles, garden and play with the kids.
He is survived by his children: Richard “Dick” of Paola, KS, Melvin “John” (Micky) of Winthrop, ME, Donna “Kate” (Richard) Senst of Springhill, KS, Cynthia “Cindy” (Steve) Condron of Olathe, KS, Roberta “Bobbie” (Dennis) Deeney of Kansas City, MO; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; his sisters, Rose Ann White and Jan (Chuck) Mercer; sister-in-law, D’Elda Nuessen; brothers-in-law, Carl Ray (Karen) Kopfman, and Jack (Joyce) Kopfman; and a large loving extended family.
Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years; his parents; mother and father-in law; sisters, Louise Randall, Evelyn Watts, Helen Coen, Marie Barrett; brothers, Donald, Marvin, and Melvin; daughter-in-law, Beverly C. Nuessen; son-in-law, Ronald D. Rinehart; and many other family members.
The visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Olathe, KS on July 14, 2023 at 10:00 am, followed by the rosary and funeral mass at 11:00 am. Edward will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Olpe, KS.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul’s Catholic Church or to Olathe Hospice. To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com.
