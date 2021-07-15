Roberta D. (Eckdall) Berg died Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Salina. She was 76.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M, Friday, July 16, 2021 in the Parish Hall of Saint Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, Salina. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. that same day at the Patio Garden, Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
