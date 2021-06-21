The Emporia Gazette
Art and nature came together Saturday evening during the first of three plain air art classes held at La Bonita Garden of Grace.
Artist Jim Stukey instructed attendees in using oil pastels to create irises on their canvases in bright, summery colors. All of the tools and supplies are provided for the classes.
The next class is set for 5:30 p.m. July 17, where attendees can create a sunflower using a palette knife and acrylic. The third class is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 18 to create a strawberry seed packet with water colors.
Class fees vary and sizes are limited. Call Monica Delgado at 620-481-7115 for more information.
